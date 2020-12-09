Maryland’s biggest counties, cities express concern for rising COVID-19 metrics

A Maryland state flag waves near the state house on the morning of the first day of the state’s 2020 legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations rise across the state, top leaders from Maryland’s largest jurisdictions are standing together and calling on Marylanders to take action in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Maryland’s central region was well-represented during a Wednesday afternoon joint press conference. Forming a united front were the county executives from Montgomery, Frederick, Prince George’s, Howard, Harford, Baltimore, and Anne Arundel counties, along with Baltimore’s newly-elected mayor.

Notably absent were voices from the Eastern Shore, along with Southern and Western Maryland.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner expressed concern over growing cases and hospitalizations in Western Maryland, and how the situation there may impact neighboring Frederick County. She noted that some counties have taken a stricter approach to restrictions than others.

“The effectiveness of decisions that we make individually are somewhat diminished by the some of the inconsistency across jurisdictional boundaries, which is why regional and statewide consistency is very important,” said Gardner.

From Maryland’s largest jurisdiction, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich made his plea to Marylanders, saying, “we need a bridge to safety until the vaccine arrives and is widely available. Until they’re widespread, the only control over the spread of the virus is our own behaviors. There’s nothing else other than what we do or not do that controls the spread of the virus.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks reminded residents that the virus doesn’t discriminate.

“It doesn’t recognize borders. It doesn’t care whether it lands in Baltimore City or Baltimore County. It doesn’t care whether it lands in Prince George’s County. It doesn’t care about your race, your creed, or your wealth,” Alsobrooks said.

Some counties and cities made mention of adding or tightening restrictions in the coming days and weeks.