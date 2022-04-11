ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Sine Die is a special day in Maryland’s state capital, which marks the last day of the legislative session in Annapolis. It’s the deadline for bills to move through the house and senate.

In a press conference, Senate President Bill Ferguson said there were a lot of important issues for different senators.

“The vast majority of the top issues that we had have already crossed the finish line. We’re really kind of closing things down,” said Maryland Senate President Ferguson.

Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes this was the best legislative session after 8 years, highlighting the largest tax cuts in history, passing the congressional map and talking of his hopes of making progress on crime.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time, a retirement tax cut and helping struggling Marylanders,” said Gov. Hogan.

With this year being an election year for the state of Maryland, next year’s general assembly could look different.