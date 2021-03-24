Marylanders with disabilities now included in phase 2B

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that phase 2B in the vaccination plan now includes people with disabilities.

Phase 2B originally only consisted of Marylanders 16 and older with medical conditions that have an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness. In this addition, people 16 and older who receive disability benefits through the government can be vaccinated beginning March 30.

Carol Beatty, secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities, said, “Like those in nursing homes, many people with disabilities rely on the close physical proximity of caregivers for their daily needs which limits their ability to adopt preventative measures such as social distancing.”

Pre-registration for 2B eligible Maryland residents is now open and already more than 150 thousand people have registered.