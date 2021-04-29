Marylanders weigh in on President Biden’s speech marking his first 100 days

Delegate Neil Parrott (R – Washington County) says success for President Biden’s first 100 days has been limited by possible plans to change the Supreme Court and the rush of migrants across the U.S. southern border.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Local reactions are coming in from President Joe Biden’s first major address to the nation and a joint session of Congress.

In Maryland, some feel the president has taken bold steps to confront the pandemic and help get the economy on track. Others, however, think the Biden White House is being dragged too far left by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Daniel Robinson of Hagerstown said, “I like the president. He does a good job. I understand where he’s coming from. What he’s doing is good.”

Delegate Neil Parrott (R – Washington County), a member of the Maryland General Assembly and former Republican candidate for Congress, said, “You don’t have to look too much further than the U.S. Supreme Court, how they want to pack the Court. You don’t have to look too much further than our southern border, Mexico, where they’re just pouring across the lines.”

One possible barometer of President Biden’s first 100 days in office is in the stock market, which is having its best performance in a new presidential administration since the Great Depression.