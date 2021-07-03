Marylanders to keep extended federal unemployment benefits, for now

BALTIMORE (WDVM) — The Baltimore City Circut Court has put a temporary restraining order on Maryland Governor’s Office plans to remove expanded federal unemployment benefits to residents left jobless during the pandemic.
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., welcomed Saturday’s ruling to keep the expanded benefit in place for now. He believes ending the benefit could harm Maryland’s recovery efforts.
Last month, however, Governor Larry Hogan, R-Md. said, “I think it’s the right decision that most governors agree on, and even the Biden administration is starting to come around to that position [to end the extended benefit].”