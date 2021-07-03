Marylanders to keep extended federal unemployment benefits, for now

FILE – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with a pattern of the state flag of Maryland during a news conference on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., where he discussed plans to gradually ease restrictions on businesses and activities that have been in place because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

BALTIMORE (WDVM) — The Baltimore City Circut Court has put a temporary restraining order on Maryland Governor’s Office plans to remove expanded federal unemployment benefits to residents left jobless during the pandemic.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., welcomed Saturday’s ruling to keep the expanded benefit in place for now. He believes ending the benefit could harm Maryland’s recovery efforts.

Last month, however, Governor Larry Hogan, R-Md. said, “I think it’s the right decision that most governors agree on, and even the Biden administration is starting to come around to that position [to end the extended benefit].”