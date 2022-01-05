Maryland works to secure more rapid at-home test kits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If you’ve stopped by a pharmacy in the last few weeks, you’ve likely seen signs stating that the store is out of rapid COVID-19 tests. This lack of supply is a top priority for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who discussed the problem with President Biden and other state governors shortly after Hogan issued a 30-day state of emergency.

“One of the issues that we discussed was the serious national shortage of at-home rapid test kits,” Hogan said during Wednesday morning’s Board of Public Works meeting. “It appears that it will still be many weeks before the federal government is able to begin distributing more tests.”

To combat this delay — and to keep the already miles-long PCR testing lines from growing even more — the state of Maryland is working to secure at-home testing kits through other channels.

The governor has yet to specify where exactly the state will find these tests. But Maryland seems to be a step ahead of the federal government in distributing the tests that are already available, as the state is working to give out upward of a million tests through local health departments.

On Tuesday, the governor announced that, in addition to these at-home kits, 20 more testing stations would be opened up near hospitals around the state.