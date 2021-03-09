Maryland will soon have a statewide pre-registration system for mass vaccination sites

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Senate’s Vaccine Oversight Work Group recently met to discuss the newest developments in the state’s vaccine rollout, including the incoming change to the vaccine data system.

With the addition of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, tracking by individual doses no longer tells the full story. With this in mind, the state will be following the federal government’s new method of reporting vaccinations.

“They’re gonna create a category called ‘fully vaccinated’ so that there’s no confusion between first and second doses. We’re working on that as we speak,” said Dennis Schrader, MDH acting secretary of health.

Coming around mid-March — despite some early resistance to creating a single registration site — Maryland plans to launch a statewide pre-registration system for its mass vaccination sites. This system would not include retail vaccinators like CVS and Walgreens.

“When we get to the pre-registration system for all our mass vax sites, it’ll handle mass vax … we’re also working with the local jurisdictions to get from their lists and feed it into the pre-reg,” said Schrader.

While the state has been slowly improving its vaccine administration tactics, some members of the Maryland Senate remained concerned the state’s administration rate won’t be able to keep up with the delivery of vaccines in line with Biden’s plan of quickly producing enough vaccines for the whole country.

“If he’s gonna have them all out by the end of May… could we basically have all we get in arms by the end of May or first week in June?” asked Ronald Young, a Maryland Senator representing District 3.

Schrader said Maryland’s infrastructure will continue to grow in order to meet demand.