Maryland will offer a $100 financial incentive to state employees who get vaccinated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced a new incentive for state employees to get vaccinated.

In this new incentive program, Maryland will offer $100 to all fully-vaccinated state employees. To qualify, the agreement is that employees must provide proof of vaccination and agree to receive any subsequent CDC recommended booster vaccinations within 18 months of being fully vaccinated. If you do not, you will owe the payment back.

“With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe,” said Governor Hogan.

For state employees who already were vaccinated before the program, they will receive the payment as well. Hogan says he also encourages other businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to workers as well.