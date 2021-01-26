Maryland will launch mass COVID-19 vaccinations sites

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination network by opening at least six mass vaccination sites.

These state-run sites are set to begin opening next week, starting with Prince George’s County and Baltimore City. By February 5, vaccinations will be underway at both Six Flags America and the Baltimore Convention Center. M&T Bank Stadium will also serve as a mass vaccination site.

“The truth is that this is not going to magically get better overnight,” said Governor Hogan. “The last 10 months have been really hard- this is much, much harder. So I ask all Marylanders to please be patient with the vaccination providers. They are all doing the best they can with very little resources. When is it your turn, be ready to get the vaccine.”

Other locations on the eastern shore and in western and southern Maryland are still being finalized. Even though the speed of vaccinations continues to increase, more than 2 million Marylanders are eligible while Maryland only receives about 10,000 doses per day from the government.

