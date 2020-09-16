Maryland voters to decide in November to legalize sports gambling

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland residents can place wagers at the race track, at a casino — table games and slot machines, but not sports betting.

That may change in November, though, if voters approve a referendum to allow sports gaming companies like Draft Kings and FanDuel to do business in the state. Last month New Jersey placed $668 million in legal sports wagers, money that goes for education. And Maryland’s neighbors either all have sports betting now or are getting ready to launch.

James Smith lives across the Maryland line in Pennsylvania and says “I would definitely vote for it. If it’s for schools, they could use the money. I know schools are a little tight on money up in our area so I’m sure its the same down here.”

The sports wagering question is one of only two statewide ballot questions this November. The other would give the legislature more power over state spending.