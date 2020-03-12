Maryland voters may have a diminished role in choosing judges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Legislation is pending in the Maryland General Assembly that could change the way judges are seated on the bench in the state’s court system.

Under current law, trial judges — those who serve on the circuit courts – stand for election. But the state judiciary proposes to take campaign politics out of the selection process.

A proposal pending at the State House, Senate Bill 703, calls for a Constitutional amendment giving the governor the power to appoint judges, subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmation is less than 80 percent of the Senate – 10 of 47 members – that nominee would stand for election within two years of the appointment.

A competing measure, House Bill 1038, would eliminate the election of judges completely.

One concern about the proposed reforms is whether the appointee would reflect the racial and ethnic make-up of the circuit. As one prominent Baltimore attorney put it, “we risk the return to a white male-dominated judiciary, not necessarily reflective of the community.”

Senator Jill Carter (D-Baltimore City) is a member of the Judiciary Committee and favors voters putting a check on a judge who may favor mass incarceration or “over-policing” a minority neighborhood.

Fellow Judiciary Committee member Robert Cassilly (R – Harford) says an appellate judge is almost always confirmed on a unanimous vote and circuit judges would likely be held to the same standard.

The committee has heard testimony that elections should be eliminated altogether since a judge could be tainted by a campaign contribution.

The proposed reform, as a Constitutional amendment, must receive three-fifths support in each house of the General Assembly and even then voters must approve it as a ballot referendum in November.