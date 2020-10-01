Maryland voters may choose more than just candidates on ballot this fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Electing presidents, congressmen, county, and city officials aren’t the only choices Maryland voters have when they cast their ballots these next few weeks.

There are two questions on the statewide ballot. One is on legalized sports betting, already legal in 22 states, including all bordering Maryland. The other would give the General Assembly more say-so over the state budget. If passed by voters, the new authority for the legislature would take effect in 2024 after Governor Larry Hogan’s successor is about midway through their term.

But the new governor would get “line-item” veto power, sending the spending blueprint back to lawmakers without having to reject the entire spending plan. And while Maryland revenue has taken a hit from the pandemic, estimates are that more than enough in the treasury for the coming fiscal year.