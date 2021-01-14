Maryland vaccine program to expand eligibility in coming weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday the state will move into phase 1B of their vaccination plan starting Monday, January 18.

This phase expands eligibility to Marylanders 75 and older, people in assisted living, independent living, developmental disabilities or behavioral health group homes, and other congregate facilities.

The expansion also applies to high-risk incarcerated individuals, continuity of government vaccinations; and educators which include K-12 teachers, education support staff, and childcare providers.

Hogan says in addition to this expansion, starting January 25, the state will move into phase 1C, allowing Marylanders age 65 and up to be vaccinated.

“The state will continue to provide those who are responsible for actually doing the vaccinating with any possible assisting we can to help them ramp up their pace,” Hogan said. “And we will continue to provide them with all the tools and resources they may need to help them get more shots into more arms more quickly.”

Hogan says the state has launched an online portal where people can find a list of vaccination sites in their area.