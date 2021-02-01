Maryland vaccine Phase 1C expanded to include some hospitalized residents

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Phase 1C COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Maryland expanded on Monday. Several immunocompromised groups are now able to get the coronavirus vaccine. However, members of these groups must be currently hospitalized in order to receive a vaccination from their medical center.
The following conditions now fall under Phase 1C:
- Cancer patients in active treatment
- End-stage renal disease patients requiring hemodialysis
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients, especially those who are oxygen-dependent or steroid-dependent
- Solid organ transplant recipients
- Sickle cell disease patients
- Diabetic patients (Type 1 and Type 2)