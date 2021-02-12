Maryland Task Force partnering with county health departments to vaccinate vulnerable Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force is partnering with county health departments to vaccinate vulnerable communities.

The task force will work with Maryland’s 24 health departments to focus on vaccinating underserved, vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations. To achieve their mission, the task force will leverage resources with close ties to key leaders and work with community organizations that serve diverse people.

The task force is led by Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, whose goal is to ensure equitable delivery of vaccines.

Birckhead said, “Equity matters with targeted investments in education outreach vaccine locations, we can mitigate the impact of inequality of the vaccine and what we’re seeing in the uptake of vaccine. The equity task force is energized and engaged, and we’re looking forward to working with you and your community.”