Maryland unveils COVID-19 distribution plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In a day where Maryland has seen a grim milestone of 5,000 lives lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the state of Maryland announces it has received 155,000 vaccines so far and could expect to see as many as 300,000 by the end of the month.

“While we still have several months of difficult struggles ahead of us, this is a turning point and a light at the end of the tunnel, and this is the beginning of the end of a very deadly pandemic,” said Governor Hogan.

With a strict number of vaccines to hand out, officials say they are sticking to a tier structured distribution plan.

Phase 1A: will include frontline healthcare workers, and first responders and long-term assisted living facilities. The governor also said that Maryland will provide vaccines for healthcare workers who work in Washington D.C but live in Maryland.

Phase 1B: will include people who are at an elevated risk of contracting a severe COVID-19 illness.

Phase 2: includes people who are in critical infrastructure roles such as teachers and childcare providers, or anyone who is at a moderately higher risk.

Phase 3: will include the general population. However, with roughly 800 to 850,000 people in phase 1, it could be a while before the general population sees the vaccine.

“Healthcare workers and nursing homes, assisted living, primary care, that’s what 1A will encompass, but to be able to move beyond Phase 1, it will take close to probably more than 1 million doses,” said Assistant Secretary of Health, Dr.Chan.

While the Pfizer vaccine is being distributed, the FDA is expected to give an emergency use green light for the Moderna vaccine, by the end of the week.

Officials continue to stress the importance of washing your hands and social distancing, but not to give up hope, because help is on the way.