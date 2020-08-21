Maryland unemployment rate drops below 8%

Maryland has reported an unemployment rate of 7.6% which is 25% below the national unemployment average.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, Governor Hogan released yet another positive announcement surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) today reported that the State of Maryland added 53,900 jobs in June. The report also detailed that the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 7.6% which is more than 25% lower than the national unemployment rate.

Maryland has now gained 156,200 jobs during the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. June’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 5,600 jobs, from a gain of 68,300 jobs to a gain of 73,900 jobs.

According to the report, the Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 26,100 jobs. Jobs in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 8,300 jobs with increases in the Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, Utilities, and Wholesale Trade subsectors.

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Other Services which saw an increase of 4,100 jobs, Mining, Logging, and Construction which increased by 2,600 jobs, Manufacturing which increased by 1,500 jobs, Financial Activities which saw a 600 job increase, and Information which increased by 100 jobs.

While many sub-sectors saw employment increases, the Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 2,500 jobs, and the Education and Health Services sector decreased by 500 jobs.