Maryland trades teacher is a finalist for a national prize from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Wayne Violet, a Hagerstown, Maryland high school skilled trades teacher, is among 50 teachers from across the country who were named as finalists for the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence.

Violet and his high school skilled trades program are in the running for a share of one million dollars.

Violet, who teaches automotive technology at Washington County Technical High School, was chosen by an independent panel of judges from a field of more than 600 skilled trades teachers who applied for the prize.

The finalists—some competing as individuals and some as teacher teams—hail from 23 states and specialize in trades including manufacturing, welding, construction, automotive, agriculture mechanics and technical theater.

Violet holds 12 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certifications and attends training courses year-round to provide students with a competitive education.

His cooperative work program allows students to begin their careers while attending school, including job shadowing and paid apprenticeships.

“My hope and my dream is to be able to bring home the win, and make the school, community and my family members proud, and be able to have the opportunity to use this funding to make the already great automotive program we have even better,” said Violet.

