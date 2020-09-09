Maryland to require assessments, determine loss of learning during school shutdown

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s State Board of Education will require local jurisdictions to administer math and literacy tests to all K-12 students this fall, according to an update from Montgomery County Public Schools.

It’s all in an effort to gauge the potential loss of learning during the time school buildings have been shut down.

“The diagnostic assessment is designed to inform instruction, recovery, and intervention and account for learning loss, as well as determine the present performance levels of students on math and literacy standards,” the update states.

Montgomery County Public Schools says it will have students take the Measures of Academic Progress assessment, also known as the MAP assessment, online later this month and next month.

Each district can choose the test it will administer to best fit their needs.

Leaders from the MCPS central office told WDVM what parents need to know about the assessments.

“It’s not something where students need to study ahead of time, it’s really to inform our instruction and it gives us a really good look at each individual student and where they are,” said Brenda Lewis, MCPS Director of Pre-K – 12 Curriculum.

The MAP test isn’t entirely new, though. In the past, some elementary and middle school students have taken the assessment, but this is the first time high school students will take the test.

In the past, the test has been used as a gauge for a number of different metrics that influence decisions, both at the individual school level and system-wide level.

“It’s an important piece of the data we use around grade-level standards, growth and our multiple-measured approach to student learning,” said MCPS Director of Learning, Achievement and Administration Jennifer Webster.

“We look at student performance by different groups of students to assess which students are performing and which are we not serving based on their performance. That assessment is one of several we look at. A lot of our school improvement goals tie into ensuring students demonstrate proficiency on the MAP,” Webster said.