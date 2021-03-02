Maryland to open three new mass vaccination sites in March

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The coronavirus pandemic may not be over, but things are starting to move forward. Governor Larry Hogan shared that Maryland is seemingly turning the corner.

That state positivity rate and hospitalization have dropped to their lowest level since October. All 24 counties in Maryland are out of the red zone, and outbreaks in nursing homes have dropped 57 percent.

The governor credits the positive decline to Marylanders doing the right thing and mass vaccinations. The state is averaging more than 35,730 shots per day. More than 40 percent of the eligible Maryland population has been vaccinated, making it one of the first states in America to hit that record.

There are now three vaccines on the market. Governor Hogan says Maryland is set to receive 49,600 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In an effort to make sure all vaccines are being used, he says they are cracking down on providers.

“Providers will be required to administer all doses the doses that they received, within one week of delivery in order to be prioritized for an increase in allocation,” Hogan said.

To continue their goal of getting shots in people’s arms as quickly as possible, by the end of March, the state will have at least one mass vaccination site in each region of the state that is capable of administering thousands of shots per day.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND: The governor announced that the state will open the Southern Maryland mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium on Thursday, March 4—one week ahead of schedule. Initial appointments will be made available starting this evening.

EASTERN SHORE: The governor announced that the Eastern Shore mass vaccination site at Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury will open no later than Thursday, March 18. Tidal Health will serve as the site's clinical partner.

WESTERN MARYLAND: The governor announced that the Western Maryland mass vaccination site will be located at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets and will open by the end of the month. Meritus Hospital will serve as the clinical partner.

BALTIMORE CITY: The governor announced that the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site will ramp up ahead of schedule this week to 2,000 shots per day. The Baltimore Convention Center site will focus on underserved populations, and ramp-up to more than 1,000 shots per day.

“We’re using every tool at our disposal to get shots into arms, and we will not rest until a vaccine is available to every single Marylander who wants one so that we can bring this pandemic to an end once and for all,” Hogan stated.