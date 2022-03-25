ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state will provide $35 million to make up for the gap in funding victim services after the federal government cut their budget.

Although the Victims of Crime Act or better known as “VOCA” funding has been fixed at the federal level, providers of domestic and sexual assault services won’t see the impact in Maryland for 2-3 years.

Federal cuts resulted in a 60 percent drop in funding and would have caused many programs and resources to no longer exist and leave survivors with nowhere to turn.

The Maryland Network Against Violence’s Executive Director, Jennifer Pollitt Hill says that it’s even more crucial now that victim services are fully funded because during the pandemic they have seen an increase in violence and survivors in need of help.

“Why is it that we have to rely on federal funds and kind of be impacted by variations in federal funds?” said Pollitt Hill. “In the future, we would love to see the state really earmark funds so that programs from year to year don’t have to wonder whether their doors are gonna still be open or not.”

This funding is in addition to the $37 million previously committed to VOCA funding.

