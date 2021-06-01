Maryland to discontinue some federal unemployment benefits, reinstate work search requirements

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that Maryland will no longer be providing enhanced federal unemployment benefits — work search requirements will return early next month.

After July 3, Marylanders will no longer be able to submit new applications for four different federal programs — Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Additionally, starting July 4, all state unemployment insurance claimants must be actively searching for work by “engaging in three reemployment activities each week.” These work search requirements can be found here.

Governor Hogan said in the release, “While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor data, there are 8.1 million job openings across the nation.

More information about this change can be found here.