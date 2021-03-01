Maryland to begin deploying Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine this week

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland will begin distributing all of its 49,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to providers this week, according to Governor Larry Hogan.

The announcement comes just two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the shot for emergency use.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, effective, and made right here in Maryland,” Hogan said. “Our plan is to get this vaccine into the community right away and right into arms so that we can continue increasing our vaccination rate.”

The highly anticipated one-shot vaccine is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the FDA for emergency use in the United States. Neighboring state Virginia has an allotment of 69,000 J&J vaccines, and West Virginia has an initial allotment of 15,000.

The federal government has said future distribution of the one-shot vaccine may be uneven, and significantly smaller than initial allotments.