Maryland Theatre celebrates 105th birthday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The Maryland Theatre will be celebrating its 105th birthday on May 10th.

Since the theatre is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, there will be a virtual celebration for theatre’s birthday, starting on May 4th and ending on May 15th. The celebration includes a retrospective of the theatre’s 105 years of entertainment.

The Maryland Theatre encourages people to share pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #mymdtheatre and tagging @themarylandtheatre.