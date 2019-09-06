Maryland Teacher of the Year 2019-2020 finalists announced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools, announced the names of seven finalists for 2019-2020 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

Washington County Public Schools’ Joshua Edwards was one of seven announced as a finalist. He shared how he plans on bringing in the school year. Edward said he’s been teaching for a total of 16 years. He currently teaches all of the fine arts classes at Clear Spring High School.

“I really want my students to have fun, we are a production-based course and we are constantly creating and making so I want them to be able to have as much of a student voice as they can,” Edwards said.

According to the state release, finalists were chosen based on a set of state and national criteria that include teaching philosophy and results, community involvement, knowledge of general education issues, and suggestions for professional and instructional improvement.

The finalists are Teresa Beilstein, Anne Arundel County; Brandi Jason, Carroll County; Jossie Perry, Cecil County; Michael Franklin, Frederick County; Paige Milanoski, Harford County; Madeline Hanington, Montgomery County; Joshua Edwards, Washington County.

The 2019-2020 Teacher of the year is set to be announced Oct. 25 at a reception gala at Martin’s West in Baltimore.

The winner will receive cash awards, technology equipment, national travel opportunities, and a new car valued at more than $25,000, donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association, according to the release.