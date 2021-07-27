Maryland Tax-Free Week returns Aug 8-14

MARYLAND (WDVM) — If you’re planning on shopping during the beginning of August you’re in for a treat. Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced Maryland Tax-Free Week will return August 8-14.

The week comes with a few incentives such as savings for shoppers, scholarship opportunities for college and trade school students, and helpful sales increase for business owners. Also, during the week, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less will be free from the state’s six percent sales tax.

According to a press release from The Comptroller’s Office:

“The Comptroller’s Office is partnering with the Maryland Retailers Association (MRA) to again offer scholarships to two students attending a Maryland University, college, or trade school, with a $1,000 award for first place and a $500 prize for second place.”

To enter, students must email a creative photo or video (less than 60 seconds) promoting tax-free week, showcasing their purchases and their support of Maryland retailers to SHOPMDTAXFREE@marylandtaxes.gov

Although the week is known for back-to-school shopping, Comptroller Franchot reminds Maryland residents that tax-free savings apply to all shoppers.