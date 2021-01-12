Maryland task force confronts the COVID-19 access to justice crisis

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened this crisis of justice and has increased the demand for civil legal aid and legal support services. That is why the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and the Maryland Access to Justice Commission created a task force to fix them.

In a partnership between the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and the Maryland Access to Justice Commission, the Task Force made recommendations on how to deploy the legal system to ensure the State’s most vulnerable remain housed, fed, safe, secure, employed, healthy, and connected to civil justice.

“We recognized that the pandemic was going to create immeasurable harm to the health and well being of our citizens and we resolved to do something about it,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh

The task force believes in ensuring access to necessary technology or alternative accommodations to facilitate participation in judicial proceedings, both remote and in-person and increase access to legal assistance and related legal support services for Marylanders who cannot afford them through civil legal aid funding and enhanced pro bono and “low bono” services.

Officials hope the suffering and loss from this public health crisis will help us learn and pave the way to progress

“The time for action is now,” said Reena Shah of the Maryland Access to Justice Commission. “As the pandemic still rages if the reforms in this report are implemented there is still time to make changes that will have a significant impact and stop us from reinforcing harms in the civil justice system to those already impacted by COVID-19.”

The task force hopes to increase pro bono legal services by mobilizing 500 new pro bono lawyers to meet the rising demand for civil legal aid.