Maryland Task Force 1 structural engineers deployed to Surfside condo collapse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two Montgomery County structural engineers were sent to Florida to help with the Surfside building collapse.

The death toll of the Florida condo collapse is now at 36, and although the building was demolished, crews are still looking for more survivors. To help during this complicated search FEMA teams from all around the country were deployed. The two structural engineers are from Maryland Task Force 1’s specialized search and rescue team.

Chief Scott Goldstein of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says this team has been trained by the US Army Corps of Engineers. They constantly are training and practicing mock scenarios at the public safety training academy.

“We have to do a risk-benefit analysis, we’re looking at how we can safely with a mitigated risk circumstance address finding the people that may still be alive in that structure,” said Goldstein.