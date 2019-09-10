Maryland switches to online applications for Wear and Carry permit

An attendee at a gun-rights rally open carries his gun in a holster that reads “We the People” from the Preamble to the United States Constitution, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Marylanders who want to apply for a permit to wear and carry their firearm will have to apply online starting in October, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday.

MSP said the application process for a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit will transition from a hand-written paper application to an online Licensing Portal, from October 1. It’s accessible from computers, tablets, cell phones and through all current web browsers. You just need a valid email account, along with all the regular required information.

Paper applications postmarked or hand-delivered on or before Sept. 30, 2019, will be accepted, MSP said, but paper applications submitted on or after Oct. 1, 2019 will not be accepted and will be returned to the applicant with instructions to submit the Wear and Carry Permit application online.

All required documentation, including the passport-sized photograph and Livescan fingerprint receipt, can easily be uploaded by the applicant prior to submission of the application, according to MSP.

Applicants will be able to see the status of their applications and get notifications, follow-up messages and reminders from the Maryland State Police Licensing Division to their email.

Maryland State Police said you can apply for a permit if you meet these criteria: