Maryland switches to online applications for Wear and Carry permit

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Marylanders who want to apply for a permit to wear and carry their firearm will have to apply online starting in October, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday.
MSP said the application process for a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit will transition from a hand-written paper application to an online Licensing Portal, from October 1. It’s accessible from computers, tablets, cell phones and through all current web browsers. You just need a valid email account, along with all the regular required information.
Paper applications postmarked or hand-delivered on or before Sept. 30, 2019, will be accepted, MSP said, but paper applications submitted on or after Oct. 1, 2019 will not be accepted and will be returned to the applicant with instructions to submit the Wear and Carry Permit application online.
All required documentation, including the passport-sized photograph and Livescan fingerprint receipt, can easily be uploaded by the applicant prior to submission of the application, according to MSP.
Applicants will be able to see the status of their applications and get notifications, follow-up messages and reminders from the Maryland State Police Licensing Division to their email.
Maryland State Police said you can apply for a permit if you meet these criteria:
- An applicant between 18 and 21 years of age may only be issued a wear and carry permit to possess a regulated firearm required for employment. – P.S. 5-133 (d)(2)(v)
- Has not been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor for which a sentence of imprisonment for more than one year has been imposed; or convicted of a criminal offense for which you could have been sentenced to more than 2 years incarceration.
- Has not been convicted of a crime involving the possession, use, or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance;
- Is not presently an alcoholic, addict, or habitual user of a controlled dangerous substance unless under legitimate medical direction;
- Based on an investigation, has not exhibited a propensity for violence or instability that may reasonably render the person’s possession of a handgun a danger to the person or others;
- Has a good and substantial reason to wear, carry, or transport a handgun, such as finding that the permit is necessary as a reasonable precaution against danger.
- As of October 1, 2013, has successfully completed the Maryland State Police approved firearms training course within 2 year prior to submitting the original or renewal application.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App