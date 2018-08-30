Maryland suspends prison visits due to illnesses at Ohio and Pennsylvania facilities

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARYLAND - Visits to Maryland correctional institutes have been suspended after staff and inmates at Ohio and Pennsylvania prisons were sickened by illness and possible drug exposure, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Officials say staff at Pennsylvania facilities were sickened by an unknown substance, and 20 correctional officers and inmates at a prison in Chillicothe, Ohio suffered possible drug exposure.

State officials say mail will be accepted but will not be opened or distributed. There have been no reported incidents in Maryland.

All Maryland actions will remain in place until further notice.