Maryland surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the state of Maryland hit two milestones within the pandemic: Phase 2A officially began, allowing residents age 60 and older to receive their vaccinations, and the state has now recorded over 8,000 COVID-19 deaths. With the addition of 11 more deaths, Maryland hit 8,010.

The state has seen an uptick in the state’s positivity rate over the last few days. Tuesday marked the second day in a row with total cases below 1,000 after four straight days of being well past that mark.

Hospitalizations have also seen an increase after hitting a low point for the first time in months, and 895 people were hospitalized due to coronavirus on Tuesday. However, only 200 needed to be cared for in the ICU, five less than the previous day.

Over 1.4 million of Maryland’s 6 million residents have received at least one vaccine shot. The state has averaged nearly 44,000 doses per day over the course of the past week.