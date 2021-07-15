Maryland surpasses 7 million vaccinations, pace slows as cases increase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland hit another vaccine milestone on Thursday, surpassing 7 million total vaccinations.

While the milestone has been celebrated by the governor, it also highlights how much vaccinations have slowed. The daily COVID-19 case count slowly has also slowly crept up.

It took the state seven weeks to reach this milestone, having hit six million vaccinations on May 27. For context, it only took three weeks to go from five million to six million.

Over 67% of eligible Marylanders are now fully vaccinated, and around 76% of adults have gotten at least one dose. The positivity rate has increased and sat at 1.14% on Thursday.

178 cases were reported on Thursday, the third day in a row with over 100.