Maryland surpasses 60,000 vaccines in a single day after opening new mass vaccination site, reaches new one-day record

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has hit another vaccination record. After opening up the state’s sixth mass vaccination site, Maryland recorded over 64,000 shots in a single day. This blew away the previous one-day record of almost 58,000 vaccinations.

The new seven-day vaccine average increased to just below 47,000 per day. Almost 35% of Maryland residents age 18 and older are at least partially vaccinated, and phase 2B will open on March 30.

“We have spent months building an infrastructure capable of doing 100,000 shots or more per day. And we are fully prepared for an increased supply from the federal government,” Gov. Larry Hogan said during his press conference on Tuesday.

This increased supply is expected to come in on Monday and to have a large effect on Maryland’s vaccine speed.