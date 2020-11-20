Maryland surpasses 4 million COVID-19 tests

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that nearly 40 Maryland life sciences companies are working towards a potential COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Hogan stated on Friday, November 20, that the state reached a new milestone, surpassing more than 4 million COVID-19 tests.

More than 4 million #COVID19 tests have now been completed in Maryland—another milestone in the state’s long-term testing strategy. We continue to expand our testing capabilities and strongly encourage all Marylanders to get tested.



Details: https://t.co/znTp8g6CaR pic.twitter.com/7BcSaZddyP — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 20, 2020

“Over the past eight months, our state has built a COVID-19 infrastructure from scratch, including a successful long-term testing strategy,” said Hogan. “This unprecedented undertaking has required a tremendous amount of collaboration, including an extraordinary effort to negotiate with a foreign country. We owe a debt of gratitude to all of our partners—especially the healthcare workers at all of our testing sites—who continue to help us expand our testing capabilities as we confront this new surge of the virus.”

The Maryland Department of Health reports 2,353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 177,086 confirmed cases.

Click here to find a testing site near you.