Maryland surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations triggering additional actions to manage hospital capacity

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The State of Maryland has surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering additional actions by hospitals.

These steps include:

Optimize existing bed capacity;

Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service;

Redeploy staff or alter staffing models;

Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries;

Transfer patients to alternate care sites; and

Bridge idle clinical or administrative space online or convert other space for clinical care.

Upon surpassing this threshold, the governor issued the following statement: