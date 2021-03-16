Maryland supports mass vaccination site in Montgomery County

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has agreed to support a mass vaccination site at Montgomery College in Germantown, county leaders announced Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes after weeks of back and forth with the Maryland Department of Health leadership and elected officials in Montgomery County.

Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said the site will operate as a partnership between the county’s Department of Health and Human Service and the state health department.

He said the departments hope to have the site up and running in the next several weeks. The site will receive support from Holy Cross Health, which operates a hospital in Germantown directly adjacent to the Montgomery College campus. Officials say they hope to see the site administer 3,000 doses per day once things are fully underway.

State and county leaders toured the MC campus and evaluated its readiness to operate as a mass vaccination site over the weekend.

Germantown is considered one of the county’s “priority areas” in terms of pandemic response, seeing higher case counts and seeing the virus disproportionately affect residents of color.

