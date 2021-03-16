Maryland supports mass vaccination site in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has agreed to support a mass vaccination site at Montgomery College in Germantown, county leaders announced Tuesday morning.
The announcement comes after weeks of back and forth with the Maryland Department of Health leadership and elected officials in Montgomery County.
Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said the site will operate as a partnership between the county’s Department of Health and Human Service and the state health department.
He said the departments hope to have the site up and running in the next several weeks. The site will receive support from Holy Cross Health, which operates a hospital in Germantown directly adjacent to the Montgomery College campus. Officials say they hope to see the site administer 3,000 doses per day once things are fully underway.
State and county leaders toured the MC campus and evaluated its readiness to operate as a mass vaccination site over the weekend.
Germantown is considered one of the county’s “priority areas” in terms of pandemic response, seeing higher case counts and seeing the virus disproportionately affect residents of color.
