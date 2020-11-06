Maryland State Senate details COVID-19 reopening plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Senate will go back into session in January, and Senate President Bill Ferguson explained the Senate’s reopening plan.

The reopening plan details a three stage process.

Courtesy of the Maryland General Assembly

Senate President Bill Ferguson explained that planning for the reopening began in June and created their plan under the guidance of Dr. Lucy Wilson from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“We had to rethink, top to bottom, each process, each protocol, how we could reduce risk as much as humanly possible while also making sure that the work product itself, the laws that we pass incorporate the vast input that we need to do… To be effective.”

In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone in the Senate building will be required to wear masks and stay socially distanced as well as complete a mandatory health questionnaire before entering the building.

Senators will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week along with select staff members. Other staff members will be tested once a week and rapid on-demand tests will be available. Senators are only allowed to have two approved staff members working in their office that must be approved by the President.

The Senate will also have a COVID Advisory Workgroup that consists of the President Pro Tempore, Majority and Minority Leaders, and the Majority and Minority Whips. The advisory workgroup will assess circumstances and make recommendations to the Senate President leading up to and during the 2021 Session.

The General Assembly will also be using enhanced air filters, continuous air circulation protocols, and portable air filters on the Senate floor and in Senate committee rooms.

Members of the public will not be allowed into Senate sessions for testimonies but Senators will be in the building for votes but will not leave their office to do so. He also explained that voting tablets will be used for each committee room.

Precautions have also been laid out for the Senate Floor. The reopening plan explains that Chamber time will be limited by Rule to two hours at a time but will have the flexibility for debates. The Chamber will be cleaned and plexiglass barriers will be put up between each desk, which is going to be spaced as distantly as possible. The press will also be allowed to attend in the gallery but in limited numbers.

President Ferguson also emphasized that all committee sessions and voting sessions will virtual and still encourages the public to join the sessions. He also explained that all floor sessions will be scheduled and on days without floor sessions, a block of time may be reserved so Senators can meet with constituents virtually or in person.

Senate Bill Hearings have also been scaled down tremendously only allowing the Bill Sponsor, four favourable witnesses, four unfavourable witnesses, and two witnesses who favour the Amendment. Expanded Bill Hearings will include the Bill Sponsor, eight favourable witnesses, eight unfavourable witnesses, and four witnesses who favour the Amendment. All witnesses will be provided 2.5 minutes to testify with the exception of the “lead proponent.”

Witnesses will sign up online and will be selected randomly. President Ferguson explained that this measure was put in place to prevent witnesses who understand the signup system from dominating the signup list.