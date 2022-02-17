Maryland State Sen. Cheryl Kagan works to pass bill to make it illegal to declaw cats

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Senator Cheryl Kagan (D-17) has been working to pass a bill that would make it illegal for veterinarians to declaw cats.

In a 10 to 1 vote, SB67 passed in the Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee and a final Senate vote on the bill will happen later this month. Declawing cats is the removal of the first knuckle of their paws, which many animal welfare experts say is painful and leaves cats unable to defend themselves.

20-25 percent of cats are declawed although an increasing number of veterinarians refuse to do the procedure. It also is banned in more than 40 countries and many major cities. Sen. Kagan says that lasering off claws still results in some of the same issues such as trouble walking, temperament changes, and avoiding their litter box.

“A lot of people think about declawing as really just trimming a little bit of the nail, but it not only takes off the whole nail, it takes off a part of the bone down,” said Sen. Kagan .”And when you think of and look at your hand like this, how would it be for you to have part of your fingers cut off?”

The bill would also allow exceptions such as when it is medically necessary to remove claws. And it would allow some flexibility and not result in the automatic loss of a license if a vet performs the procedure.

Sen. Kagan also says if your cat’s scratching becomes unbearable, try trimming your cat nails regularly like a manicure, using plastic caps to cover them, or getting a scratching post.