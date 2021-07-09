Maryland State Police warns of fraud scheme using state police barrack phone number

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are warning residents about a fraud scheme using a police barrack phone number.

Callers are using the JFK Highway Barrack phone number, identifying themselves as law enforcement, and telling people they are wanted on a warrant. The caller goes on to tell you you can avoid arrests by paying money or gift cards. In just one day, troopers received more than 15 calls from victims reporting these phone calls.

“What we wanted to warn citizens about was in fact that it was a fraud and that no one acting lawfully in any law enforcement agency will call you and offer you a chance to avoid arrest in exchange for money or gift cards,” said the spokesperson for Maryland State Police, Greg Shipley.

People who receive these calls are encouraged to hang up immediately and report the call to their nearest police department.