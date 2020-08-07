Maryland State Trooper flown to hospital after crash on I-95

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland State Police car was hit on I-95 Friday morning, about 40 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Maryland State Police say the trooper was following a stolen car Friday morning. The trooper’s car was hit and crashed on the northbound lane of I-95 under the Route 155 overpass.

State Police says the car fled into Delaware and is now being pursued by Delaware State Police.

The trooper was flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma. No update on his condition.







Credit: Susquehanna Hose Company

