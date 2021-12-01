Maryland State Police trooper hit during traffic stop on I-270

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland State Police trooper ended up in the hospital after being hit by a driver during a traffic stop on I-270 in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

MDSP says it happened just after 6 a.m. in Rockville, near the W. Montgomery Ave exit.

The injured trooper has been identified as Brian DeHaven of the department’s Rockville barrack.

Troopers say the driver hit DeHaven, his police car, and the car that had been pulled over. No one else was injured in the crash.

Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Maryland State Police is reminding everyone of Maryland’s move over law, requiring drivers to move one lane over, if possible, when officers conduct traffic stops.