Maryland State Police trooper candidates get a pay raise

MARYLAND (WDVM) — New trooper candidates with Maryland State Police are getting bumps in pay under Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R-Md.) Refund the Police plan.

Starting January 1, they’ll make a starting salary of $51,000 a year, significantly more than the current starting salary of $35,000.

After those trooper candidates graduate from the six-month-long academy, that rate will jump to $55,000 a year. Maryland State Police is hoping the pay raise helps attract new recruits.

“Many law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to find qualified candidates at this time. You know, it’s a hard time for law enforcement and we need men and women from every jurisdiction to come out and join the ranks of Maryland’s Finest,” said spokesperson Elena Russo. “We have a lot of benefits, too: a take-home car, fitness benefits, clothing allowances.”



Maryland State Police is actively recruiting for its next class, starting January 2022. Click here to learn more.