Maryland State Police searching for driver who killed pedestrian Sunday night

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night.

Troopers say someone was heading west on Route 50 west of Columbia Park in Cheverly in a black Ford Fusion around 11:30 p.m. The driver is accused of hitting a person who was walking on the shoulder of the road. The victim did not survive their injuries and police have not yet identified them.

State Police say the Ford Fusion was found abandoned at the scene. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is encouraged to call Maryland State Police at (410) 486-3101.

Route 50 west has since reopened.

