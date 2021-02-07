Maryland State Police reports 250+ weather-related incidents on Sunday

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Despite the snowfall Sunday morning, Maryland State Police has reported what they are calling “minimal weather-related accidents.”

According to MSP’s Twitter, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., state troopers responded to 52 crashes, 14 disabled vehicles, and 235 calls for service from across the state.

John Townsend is the AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager of Public and Government Affairs. He warned that most drivers underestimate the dangers of driving in inclement weather especially snow and ice.

“So the most important thing to do is to delay until after snow crews have done their work on roadways,” Townsend explained. “Secondly, you need to drive slower than the posted speed limit, you need to increase your following distance, and if you go into a skid, don’t panic.”

He also highlighted that drivers have more than just the snow and ice to worry about this Super Bowl Sunday. He not only warned drivers about the potential dangers of ice as the temperatures drop at night but also of large gatherings.

MSP is also reminding drivers that while road conditions are improving, they should not drink and drive during the big game tonight.