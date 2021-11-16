Maryland State Police need help finding suspect involved in hit and run

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are turning to the public for help in finding a suspect involved in a hit and run incident.

It happened at the intersection of Interstate 495 and U.S. 29 on Halloween night shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was changing the driver’s side front tire of his vehicle in the shoulder of the road when an unknown silver vehicle crossed the white edge line, struck him, and left the scene.

The victim was then taken to MedStar Washington hospital center for his injuries. Investigators found a silver bumper that they believe may be connected to the crash. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 310-424-2101.