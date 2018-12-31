Maryland State Police looking for white pick up truck with mysterious emblem Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Maryland State Police are looking for a white pick up truck that has an emblem on the side. Police say two men used this vehicle rob Antietam Tractor & Equipment, Incorporated.

During the early morning on Saturday, surveillance video from the Antietam Tractor store showed two men showing up in a white pick up truck and taking a 2018 Kubota SSV75 Skid Steer Loader. MSP says what makes the truck unique is that it has an emblem on the side and MSP needs help identifying the logo to help track these men down.



"We think it was a 2008 to 2010 white Ford F-250 or F-350, it did have a emblem on the driver side door. Right now we're trying to identify the company name and logo on that vehicle," said Trooper Daniel Rishell.

If anyone has any information on the truck, contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack.