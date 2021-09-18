Maryland State Police investigating multi-vehicle fatal crash

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash in Baltimore County that happened on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, MSP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 near Hollins Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne, Md.

According to preliminary investigation, a Honda Accord in the right lane for unknown reasons ran off the road and struck the guardrail.

It then re-entered the roadway, travel across all lanes and crashed into a Jeep, which propelled it towards the concrete barrier. Debris from the crash lead three other vehicles to sustain damage.

The man driving the Honda was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries but died en route.

MSP says there were no other injuries from the crash.

Part of Interstate 695 was closed for about three hours after the crash, and it’s currently under investigation at this time.

