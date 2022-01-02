Maryland State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Baltimore County

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Baltimore County on Saturday evening.

At approximately 9:06 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a crash on the outer loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Wilkens Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2020 Toyota Prius, driven by Frazier Atkinson, 52, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was parked on the left shoulder due to a previous collision.

At that time, a 2021 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Andrew Okieffe, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, lost control of the vehicle, struck a concrete barrier before hitting the Toyota Prius parked on the left shoulder. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, along with two passengers, were transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the Toyota Prius was not injured.

One of the passengers in the Hyundai Elantra was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The deceased has been identified as a 13-year-old Andrew Castillo from Brooklyn, New York. Speeding and impaired driving were not factors in this crash.

The outer loop of I-695 was partially closed for around two hours for the investigation and cleanup of the road. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the lane closure.

The crash remains under investigation.