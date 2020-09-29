Two children struck near I-70 West Bound

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Police Department is investigating a collision involving two four-year-old children.

According to Washington County Dispatch, the two female passengers were struck near I-70 west bound on South Mountain near Crystal Falls Drive after their family pulled over on the shoulder of the road. Upon exiting the car, the two children ran across both lanes of the highway towards a family member that was in the center median. While doing so, they were both struck by separate vehicles.

One of the four-year old was taken to Meritus Medical Center – where she was pronounced dead. The other four-year old was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s hospital by Maryland State Police Trooper. The status of her condition remains unknown at this time.

This situation is still developing at the moment…