WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are on scene for a three-vehicle accident along Route 40 near Mt. Lena Road.

State troopers say the incident was reported around 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday. There are at least three confirmed fatalities.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, three vehicles are involved and both the west and east bound lanes are closed.

